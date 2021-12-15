You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN).

In the last trading session, 1.82 million shares of the Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.09, and it changed around $1.18 or 3.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.50B. JXN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.57, offering almost -3.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.48% since then. We note from Jackson Financial Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) trade information

Instantly JXN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.47 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.11% year-to-date, but still up 1.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) is 15.04% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JXN is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) estimates and forecasts

JXN Dividends

Jackson Financial Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.25 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 5.25% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Jackson Financial Inc. shares, and 1.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.09%.