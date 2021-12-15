Why Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.07, and it changed around -$0.75 or -4.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.34B. NIU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.38, offering almost -212.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.64, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.34% since then. We note from Niu Technologies’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 548.70K.

Niu Technologies stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NIU as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Niu Technologies is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Instantly NIU has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.38 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.14% year-to-date, but still down -12.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is -35.10% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $230.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NIU is forecast to be at a low of $191.53 and a high of $294.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1622.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1022.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Niu Technologies share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.64 percent over the past six months and at a 73.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 69.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $217.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Niu Technologies to make $169.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $137.83 million and $104.45 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 57.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 62.40%.

Niu Technologies earnings are expected to increase by -13.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 6.25% per year for the next five years.

NIU Dividends

Niu Technologies’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Niu Technologies shares, and 36.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.19%. Niu Technologies stock is held by 159 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.86% of the shares, which is about 2.6 million shares worth $84.74 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 3.41% or 2.29 million shares worth $74.86 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 2.21 million shares worth $56.57 million, making up 3.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $9.77 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.