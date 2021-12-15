Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) were traded, and its beta was 3.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.95, and it changed around -$0.31 or -4.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $672.53M. VFF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.32, offering almost -241.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.08, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.18% since then. We note from Village Farms International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 813.89K.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

Instantly VFF has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.97 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.32% year-to-date, but still down -12.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is -32.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.27 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VFF is forecast to be at a low of $10.92 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -353.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -83.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Village Farms International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.40 percent over the past six months and at a -157.89% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.50%.

VFF Dividends

Village Farms International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.44% of Village Farms International Inc. shares, and 25.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.99%. Village Farms International Inc. stock is held by 138 institutions, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.16% of the shares, which is about 4.55 million shares worth $37.93 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 4.92% or 4.33 million shares worth $36.15 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 4.41 million shares worth $33.39 million, making up 5.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF held roughly 4.33 million shares worth around $36.15 million, which represents about 4.92% of the total shares outstanding.