TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.70, and it changed around -$0.2 or -3.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.63B. FTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.70, offering almost -87.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.63% since then. We note from TechnipFMC plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.56 million.

TechnipFMC plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended FTI as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. TechnipFMC plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Instantly FTI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.55 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.42% year-to-date, but still down -7.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is -14.37% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.96, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTI is forecast to be at a low of $4.10 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -128.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

TechnipFMC plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.43 percent over the past six months and at a -135.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.20%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.37 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect TechnipFMC plc to make $1.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

TechnipFMC plc earnings are expected to increase by -35.90% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -2.90% per year for the next five years.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.05% of TechnipFMC plc shares, and 93.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.98%. TechnipFMC plc stock is held by 435 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.89% of the shares, which is about 44.58 million shares worth $335.67 million.

Bpifrance SA, with 5.48% or 24.69 million shares worth $185.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 21.99 million shares worth $165.57 million, making up 4.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF held roughly 17.34 million shares worth around $130.57 million, which represents about 3.85% of the total shares outstanding.