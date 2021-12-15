Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.74 million shares of the Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.10, and it changed around -$0.44 or -3.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $489.84M. SPWH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.08, offering almost -62.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.29, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.71% since then. We note from Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 829.25K.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) trade information

Instantly SPWH has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.37 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.75% year-to-date, but still down -13.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) is -36.24% down in the 30-day period.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) estimates and forecasts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.68 percent over the past six months and at a -29.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 39.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $372.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. to make $390.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.70%. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 343.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.72% per year for the next five years.

SPWH Dividends

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 31.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.56% of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. shares, and 106.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.83%. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. stock is held by 197 institutions, with Magnetar Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.71% of the shares, which is about 2.94 million shares worth $51.81 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.70% or 2.94 million shares worth $51.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.26 million shares worth $22.14 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $19.01 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.