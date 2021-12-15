Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.06, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.75M. EDTK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.19, offering almost -389.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.6% since then. We note from Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 425.47K.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) trade information

Instantly EDTK has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1300 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.47% year-to-date, but still up 1.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) is -26.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) estimates and forecasts

EDTK Dividends

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.25% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited shares, and 0.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.68%. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.10% of the shares, which is about 12554.0 shares worth $43562.0.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.10% or 12292.0 shares worth $42653.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.