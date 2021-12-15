SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE: SMWB): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE:SMWB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.39, and it changed around $0.66 or 4.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17B. SMWB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.50, offering almost -65.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.81% since then. We note from SIMILARWEB LTD.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 185.98K.

SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE:SMWB) trade information

Instantly SMWB has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.95 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.63% year-to-date, but still down -6.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE:SMWB) is -16.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.02 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SIMILARWEB LTD. (SMWB) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect SIMILARWEB LTD. to make $34.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

SMWB Dividends

SIMILARWEB LTD.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE:SMWB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.79% of SIMILARWEB LTD. shares, and 20.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.44%.