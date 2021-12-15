Risk-Takers Will Like Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB).

In the last trading session, 2.0 million shares of the Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.83, and it changed around -$1.05 or -3.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.15B. WB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.70, offering almost -124.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.04, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.73% since then. We note from Weibo Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Weibo Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended WB as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Weibo Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) trade information

Instantly WB has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.44 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.67% year-to-date, but still down -13.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) is -37.79% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WB is forecast to be at a low of $44.50 and a high of $73.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -153.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -54.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Weibo Corporation (WB) estimates and forecasts

Weibo Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.75 percent over the past six months and at a 28.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $588.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Weibo Corporation to make $598.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $465.74 million and $513.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.90%. Weibo Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -37.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.75% per year for the next five years.

WB Dividends

Weibo Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 27 and December 31.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.07% of Weibo Corporation shares, and 50.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.17%. Weibo Corporation stock is held by 324 institutions, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.07% of the shares, which is about 9.0 million shares worth $427.41 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 6.56% or 8.35 million shares worth $396.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 2.0 million shares worth $113.04 million, making up 1.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $57.26 million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.