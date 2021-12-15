Risk-Takers Will Like I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB).

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.24, and it changed around -$6.16 or -12.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.95B. IMAB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $85.40, offering almost -97.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.51% since then. We note from I-Mab’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 499.82K.

I-Mab stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMAB as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. I-Mab is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Instantly IMAB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 57.21 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.77% year-to-date, but still down -3.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) is -17.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $96.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMAB is forecast to be at a low of $85.00 and a high of $103.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -139.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -96.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

I-Mab share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.91 percent over the past six months and at a -223.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.00%.

I-Mab earnings are expected to increase by 126.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 26.00% per year for the next five years.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 29.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.84% of I-Mab shares, and 38.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.95%. I-Mab stock is held by 150 institutions, with Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.60% of the shares, which is about 6.62 million shares worth $320.69 million.

Cederberg Capital Ltd, with 2.77% or 2.13 million shares worth $103.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.6 million shares worth $29.0 million, making up 0.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $33.24 million, which represents about 0.71% of the total shares outstanding.