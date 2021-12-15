Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) were traded, and its beta was 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.88, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $769.30M. PERI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.09, offering almost -51.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.64% since then. We note from Perion Network Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 802.95K.

Perion Network Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PERI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Perion Network Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) trade information

Instantly PERI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.76 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 71.88% year-to-date, but still down -10.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) is -27.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PERI is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -96.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) estimates and forecasts

Perion Network Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.21 percent over the past six months and at a 152.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 112.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $108.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. to make $117.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $83.41 million and $118.26 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.10%.

PERI Dividends

Perion Network Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.53% of Perion Network Ltd. shares, and 51.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.95%. Perion Network Ltd. stock is held by 100 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.01% of the shares, which is about 2.03 million shares worth $36.4 million.

Private Capital Management, Inc., with 4.38% or 1.48 million shares worth $26.57 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 0.89 million shares worth $12.89 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF held roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $5.55 million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.