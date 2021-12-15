Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.66, and it changed around -$1.7 or -5.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.06B. OZON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.77, offering almost -117.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.84, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.73% since then. We note from Ozon Holdings PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 810.82K.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) trade information

Instantly OZON has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.47 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.55% year-to-date, but still down -13.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) is -25.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.76 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4347.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OZON is forecast to be at a low of $2193.00 and a high of $5091.01. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15980.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6826.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) estimates and forecasts

Ozon Holdings PLC share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.50 percent over the past six months and at a -96.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $538.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ozon Holdings PLC to make $920.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 79.10%.

OZON Dividends

Ozon Holdings PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.10% of Ozon Holdings PLC shares, and 22.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.13%. Ozon Holdings PLC stock is held by 187 institutions, with Index Venture Associates III Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.35% of the shares, which is about 6.82 million shares worth $382.66 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.58% or 5.26 million shares worth $294.68 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 1.18 million shares worth $62.71 million, making up 0.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund held roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $47.49 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.