New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.63 million shares of the New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.30, and it changed around -$1.5 or -6.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.60B. NFE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.90, offering almost -195.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.47, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.25% since then. We note from New Fortress Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 911.24K.

New Fortress Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NFE as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. New Fortress Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) trade information

Instantly NFE has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.40 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.39% year-to-date, but still down -12.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) is -18.43% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NFE is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -169.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) estimates and forecasts

New Fortress Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.48 percent over the past six months and at a 223.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 166.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $364 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect New Fortress Energy Inc. to make $408.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $145.17 million and $145.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 150.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 180.40%.

NFE Dividends

New Fortress Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.79 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.79% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.74% of New Fortress Energy Inc. shares, and 42.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.28%. New Fortress Energy Inc. stock is held by 164 institutions, with Great Mountain Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 16.17% of the shares, which is about 33.46 million shares worth $928.51 million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC, with 6.48% or 13.4 million shares worth $507.57 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.34 million shares worth $64.94 million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.33 million shares worth around $88.39 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.