Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) Shares Might Go Down -75.16% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) were traded, and its beta was 3.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.17, and it changed around -$1.59 or -27.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $544.81M. MESO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.20, offering almost -312.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.13, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -23.02% since then. We note from Mesoblast Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 151.31K.

Mesoblast Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MESO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mesoblast Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) trade information

Instantly MESO has showed a red trend with a performance of -27.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.58 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.88% year-to-date, but still down -35.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) is -33.49% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MESO is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -451.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) estimates and forecasts

Mesoblast Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.96 percent over the past six months and at a 46.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 428.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Mesoblast Limited to make $2.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Mesoblast Limited earnings are expected to increase by -10.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 48.80% per year for the next five years.

MESO Dividends

Mesoblast Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Mesoblast Limited shares, and 2.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.46%. Mesoblast Limited stock is held by 63 institutions, with M&G Investment Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.61% of the shares, which is about 0.79 million shares worth $6.73 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.32% or 0.41 million shares worth $3.5 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Jacob Discovery Fd and Jacob Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 25400.0 shares worth $0.24 million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Jacob Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 10000.0 shares worth around $96000.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.