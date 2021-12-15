Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.20, and it changed around -$0.99 or -5.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.41B. MGY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.09, offering almost -21.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.48% since then. We note from Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended MGY as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.6 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Instantly MGY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.94 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 171.81% year-to-date, but still down -7.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is -5.33% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MGY is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.23 percent over the past six months and at a 11,950.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 900.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 293.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 88.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $272.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation to make $274.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $126.44 million and $149.24 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 115.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 83.80%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 10750.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 46.69% per year for the next five years.

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.82% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares, and 106.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.68%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock is held by 291 institutions, with EnerVest Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 13.12% of the shares, which is about 23.0 million shares worth $359.56 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 10.60% or 18.59 million shares worth $290.58 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.47 million shares worth $51.33 million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd held roughly 4.11 million shares worth around $64.24 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.