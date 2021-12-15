Let’s Get Started On The Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.52 million shares of the Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.90, and it changed around -$0.71 or -27.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.43M. ASPU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.02, offering almost -532.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -36.84% since then. We note from Aspen Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 148.40K.

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) trade information

Instantly ASPU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -27.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.12 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 39.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.55% year-to-date, but still down -14.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) is -45.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASPU is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -689.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -110.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) estimates and forecasts

Aspen Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.61 percent over the past six months and at a 68.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Aspen Group Inc. to make $20.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.90%. Aspen Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -53.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

ASPU Dividends

Aspen Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 16.

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.38% of Aspen Group Inc. shares, and 58.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.61%. Aspen Group Inc. stock is held by 75 institutions, with Cooperman, Leon G. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 12.26% of the shares, which is about 2.27 million shares worth $14.78 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, with 7.85% or 1.45 million shares worth $9.47 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.79 million shares worth $5.14 million, making up 4.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $4.16 million, which represents about 3.45% of the total shares outstanding.