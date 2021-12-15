Let’s Discuss The Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) have been traded, and its beta is -0.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.90, and it changed around -$0.19 or -0.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.27B. CTRA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.90, offering almost -15.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.5% since then. We note from Coterra Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 12.36 million.

Coterra Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended CTRA as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coterra Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

Instantly CTRA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.19 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.42% year-to-date, but still down -0.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) is -2.48% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTRA is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Coterra Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.19 percent over the past six months and at a 653.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 192.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 123.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.86 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Coterra Energy Inc. to make $1.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $456.78 million and $471.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 307.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 290.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.70%. Coterra Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -69.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 73.31% per year for the next five years.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.24 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.45. It is important to note, however, that the 2.24% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.57% of Coterra Energy Inc. shares, and 56.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.05%. Coterra Energy Inc. stock is held by 720 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.21% of the shares, which is about 50.54 million shares worth $1.1 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 5.97% or 48.57 million shares worth $1.06 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 16.75 million shares worth $364.41 million, making up 2.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund held roughly 11.96 million shares worth around $260.2 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.