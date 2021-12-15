Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) In 2021: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) were traded, and its beta was 0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.36, and it changed around -$0.95 or -7.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $621.83M. KZR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.64, offering almost -26.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.7% since then. We note from Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KZR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) trade information

Instantly KZR has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.09 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 136.78% year-to-date, but still down -15.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) is 50.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KZR is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) estimates and forecasts

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 118.76 percent over the past six months and at a -12.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -13.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.20% in the next quarter.

KZR Dividends

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 09.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.40% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares, and 60.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.21%. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. stock is held by 110 institutions, with Bellevue Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.41% of the shares, which is about 4.53 million shares worth $24.61 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.39% or 2.6 million shares worth $14.12 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.19 million shares worth $7.11 million, making up 2.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund held roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $5.49 million, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.