JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $619.00 In 2021

In the last trading session, 0.87 million shares of the JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $49.72, and it changed around $0.72 or 1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.78B. YY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $148.88, offering almost -199.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $39.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.34% since then. We note from JOYY Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

JOYY Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended YY as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. JOYY Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) trade information

Instantly YY has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 51.08 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.83% year-to-date, but still up 4.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is -6.72% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $490.34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YY is forecast to be at a low of $363.51 and a high of $619.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1144.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -631.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JOYY Inc. (YY) estimates and forecasts

JOYY Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.37 percent over the past six months and at a 93.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -95.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $626.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect JOYY Inc. to make $703 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $925.88 million and $579.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -32.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.70%. JOYY Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 73.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 34.79% per year for the next five years.

YY Dividends

JOYY Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.10 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.04. It is important to note, however, that the 4.10% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.44% of JOYY Inc. shares, and 87.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.56%. JOYY Inc. stock is held by 374 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.77% of the shares, which is about 4.9 million shares worth $459.24 million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.69% or 4.22 million shares worth $395.5 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.36 million shares worth $89.71 million, making up 2.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $65.06 million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.