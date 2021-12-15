Is LegalZoom.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: LZ) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.76, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.21B. LZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.94, offering almost -159.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.24% since then. We note from LegalZoom.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 900.91K.

LegalZoom.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LZ as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LegalZoom.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) trade information

Instantly LZ has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.15 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.36% year-to-date, but still down -12.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) is -20.12% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LZ is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -153.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $145.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect LegalZoom.com Inc. to make $143.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

LegalZoom.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 33.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18.66% per year for the next five years.

LZ Dividends

LegalZoom.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.04% of LegalZoom.com Inc. shares, and 34.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.63%.