Is Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s (NYSE: BHC) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 1.25 million shares of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.68, and it changed around $0.19 or 0.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.93B. BHC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.80, offering almost -41.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.91% since then. We note from Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BHC as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Bausch Health Companies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) trade information

Instantly BHC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.36 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.74% year-to-date, but still down -2.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is -7.38% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BHC is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) estimates and forecasts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.12 percent over the past six months and at a 6.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.60%.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.83 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. to make $2.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.10%. Bausch Health Companies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 68.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3.95% per year for the next five years.

BHC Dividends

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.95% of Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, and 74.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.58%. Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock is held by 522 institutions, with Icahn, Carl, C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.52% of the shares, which is about 34.11 million shares worth $949.94 million.

Paulson & Company, Inc., with 7.21% or 25.84 million shares worth $719.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 3.97 million shares worth $116.21 million, making up 1.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust held roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $69.62 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.