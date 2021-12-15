Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of IONS Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.87 million shares of the Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.25, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.39B. IONS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.37, offering almost -112.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.22% since then. We note from Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended IONS as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.46 for the current quarter.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) trade information

Instantly IONS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.50 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.50% year-to-date, but still down -1.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) is -7.46% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IONS is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $114.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -276.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) estimates and forecasts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.53 percent over the past six months and at a 73.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -109.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 93.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $163.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $212.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $160 million and $290 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -26.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.40%.

IONS Dividends

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.81% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 86.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.66%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 456 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.99% of the shares, which is about 21.17 million shares worth $710.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.36% or 11.8 million shares worth $395.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 8.52 million shares worth $271.67 million, making up 6.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 7.83 million shares worth around $249.5 million, which represents about 5.54% of the total shares outstanding.