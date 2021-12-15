If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX)

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.82, and it changed around -$0.03 or -3.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $390.01M. MUX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.71, offering almost -108.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -3.66% since then. We note from McEwen Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.

McEwen Mining Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MUX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. McEwen Mining Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

Instantly MUX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9307 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.71% year-to-date, but still down -9.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) is -27.97% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MUX is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -143.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -113.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

McEwen Mining Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.86 percent over the past six months and at a 47.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect McEwen Mining Inc. to make $42.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 53.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.90%.

MUX Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.22% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares, and 31.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.96%. McEwen Mining Inc. stock is held by 159 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 5.28% of the shares, which is about 24.26 million shares worth $33.48 million.

State Street Corporation, with 2.99% or 13.74 million shares worth $18.96 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 21.53 million shares worth $24.76 million, making up 4.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held roughly 11.23 million shares worth around $12.91 million, which represents about 2.45% of the total shares outstanding.