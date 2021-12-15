Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 2.26 million shares of the Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.61, and it changed around -$0.18 or -3.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.62B. HL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.42, offering almost -104.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.65, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -0.87% since then. We note from Hecla Mining Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.73 million.

Hecla Mining Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended HL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hecla Mining Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Instantly HL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.29 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.89% year-to-date, but still down -10.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is -25.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HL is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -138.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Hecla Mining Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.29 percent over the past six months and at a 175.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $202.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Hecla Mining Company to make $201.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $199.7 million and $188.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.50%.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.84 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.84% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.34 per year.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.51% of Hecla Mining Company shares, and 64.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.82%. Hecla Mining Company stock is held by 367 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.48% of the shares, which is about 50.92 million shares worth $280.07 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.34% or 50.15 million shares worth $373.14 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 27.36 million shares worth $150.48 million, making up 5.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 19.98 million shares worth around $109.89 million, which represents about 3.72% of the total shares outstanding.