GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.19 million shares of the GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.41, and it changed around -$0.22 or -1.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.18B. GSKY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.63, offering almost -10.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.77% since then. We note from GreenSky Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.65 million.

GreenSky Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GSKY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GreenSky Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) trade information

Instantly GSKY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.98 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 151.19% year-to-date, but still down -3.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) is -3.08% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -14.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GSKY is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) estimates and forecasts

GreenSky Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 100.86 percent over the past six months and at a 184.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $134.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect GreenSky Inc. to make $134.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $128.81 million and $131.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.80%. GreenSky Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -72.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.00% per year for the next five years.

GSKY Dividends

GreenSky Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.46% of GreenSky Inc. shares, and 74.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.91%. GreenSky Inc. stock is held by 182 institutions, with Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.23% of the shares, which is about 7.58 million shares worth $84.79 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.76% or 6.23 million shares worth $69.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.98 million shares worth $22.19 million, making up 2.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $19.85 million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.