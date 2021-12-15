Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) Share Price Might Move Down By -36.39%

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.26, and it changed around $2.13 or 5.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.09B. GKOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.00, offering almost -128.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $39.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.04% since then. We note from Glaukos Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 604.10K.

Glaukos Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended GKOS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Glaukos Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) trade information

Instantly GKOS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.61 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.52% year-to-date, but still down -0.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) is -14.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GKOS is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $68.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) estimates and forecasts

Glaukos Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.00 percent over the past six months and at a 13.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -166.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1,300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $73.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Glaukos Corporation to make $69.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $64.83 million and $73.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.90%. Glaukos Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -821.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

GKOS Dividends

Glaukos Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.84% of Glaukos Corporation shares, and 97.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.14%. Glaukos Corporation stock is held by 303 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 15.42% of the shares, which is about 7.18 million shares worth $609.12 million.

Brown Capital Management, Inc., with 12.51% or 5.83 million shares worth $494.31 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.36 million shares worth $284.96 million, making up 7.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 3.1 million shares worth around $149.3 million, which represents about 6.66% of the total shares outstanding.