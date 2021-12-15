Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 25.97 million shares of the Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.91, and it changed around $0.48 or 19.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $112.34M. GMTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.08, offering almost -555.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.65% since then. We note from Gemini Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 120.54K.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GMTX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.46 for the current quarter.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) trade information

Instantly GMTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.25 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.91% year-to-date, but still down -6.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) is -28.95% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GMTX is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -759.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -278.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GMTX Dividends

Gemini Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.51% of Gemini Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 71.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.82%. Gemini Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 86 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.51% of the shares, which is about 5.83 million shares worth $23.54 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc., with 5.83% or 2.51 million shares worth $10.15 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.14 million shares worth $4.59 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $2.35 million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.