Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Matador Resources Company Stocks (NYSE: MTDR)

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were traded, and its beta was 4.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.72, and it changed around -$0.46 or -1.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.39B. MTDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.23, offering almost -28.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.39% since then. We note from Matador Resources Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Matador Resources Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended MTDR as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Matador Resources Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) trade information

Instantly MTDR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.72 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 204.48% year-to-date, but still down -9.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) is -16.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTDR is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) estimates and forecasts

Matador Resources Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.51 percent over the past six months and at a 621.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 840.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 251.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $381.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Matador Resources Company to make $380.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $203.39 million and $224.24 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 87.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 69.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.30%. Matador Resources Company earnings are expected to increase by -781.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.40% per year for the next five years.

MTDR Dividends

Matador Resources Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 0.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.09% of Matador Resources Company shares, and 86.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.23%. Matador Resources Company stock is held by 354 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 14.92% of the shares, which is about 17.45 million shares worth $628.44 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.14% or 11.86 million shares worth $427.08 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 7.32 million shares worth $278.46 million, making up 6.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.98 million shares worth around $107.17 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.