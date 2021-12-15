Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among CMC Materials Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: CCMP)

In today’s recent session, 1.78 million shares of the CMC Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $184.25, and it changed around $38.28 or 26.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.06B. CCMP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $198.60, offering almost -7.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $119.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.31% since then. We note from CMC Materials Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 186.92K.

CMC Materials Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CCMP as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CMC Materials Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.86 for the current quarter.

CMC Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) trade information

Instantly CCMP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 26.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 185.89 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.52% year-to-date, but still down -1.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, CMC Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) is 0.71% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $167.38, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -10.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCMP is forecast to be at a low of $130.00 and a high of $205.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -11.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CMC Materials Inc. (CCMP) estimates and forecasts

CMC Materials Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.98 percent over the past six months and at a 4.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $311.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect CMC Materials Inc. to make $319.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.30%. CMC Materials Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -148.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 6.80% per year for the next five years.

CCMP Dividends

CMC Materials Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.84. It is important to note, however, that the 1.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CMC Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.04% of CMC Materials Inc. shares, and 100.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.95%. CMC Materials Inc. stock is held by 428 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.29% of the shares, which is about 3.3 million shares worth $497.44 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.74% or 2.85 million shares worth $429.08 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.98 million shares worth $148.14 million, making up 3.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $124.9 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.