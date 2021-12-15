Future Outlook And Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.91 million shares of the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) were traded, and its beta was 2.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around -$0.03 or -4.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $315.94M. GTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.23, offering almost -80.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.94% since then. We note from Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.82 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Instantly GTE has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7690 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 86.09% year-to-date, but still down -10.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is -23.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTE is forecast to be at a low of $0.98 and a high of $2.36. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -247.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $190.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gran Tierra Energy Inc. to make $180.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $127.18 million and $138.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.57%.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.29% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, and 20.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.45%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock is held by 91 institutions, with GMT Capital Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.81% of the shares, which is about 32.35 million shares worth $23.94 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with 3.12% or 11.45 million shares worth $8.47 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 7.09 million shares worth $4.27 million, making up 1.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $1.16 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.