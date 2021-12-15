First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.62, and it changed around $0.13 or 8.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.00M. FWBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.30, offering almost -1523.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.6% since then. We note from First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

Instantly FWBI has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8400 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.30% year-to-date, but still up 3.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) is -31.06% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FWBI is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1134.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -393.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

First Wave BioPharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.31 percent over the past six months and at a 51.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.00%.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.77% of First Wave BioPharma Inc. shares, and 5.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.84%. First Wave BioPharma Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 6170.0 shares worth $17337.0.