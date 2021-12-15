Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.27, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.45B. EB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.51, offering almost -73.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.54% since then. We note from Eventbrite Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 859.04K.

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) trade information

Instantly EB has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.11 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.64% year-to-date, but still up 0.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) is -27.84% up in the 30-day period.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) estimates and forecasts

Eventbrite Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.45 percent over the past six months and at a 48.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Eventbrite Inc. to make $64.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.87 million and $26.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 146.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 140.50%.

Eventbrite Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -199.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 46.40% per year for the next five years.

EB Dividends

Eventbrite Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.33% of Eventbrite Inc. shares, and 95.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.85%. Eventbrite Inc. stock is held by 227 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.08% of the shares, which is about 6.8 million shares worth $150.65 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.60% or 6.44 million shares worth $142.72 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 2.96 million shares worth $59.99 million, making up 3.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.02 million shares worth around $40.05 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.