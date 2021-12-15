Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 1.28 million shares of the Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.49, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.13B. ETRN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.52, offering almost -21.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.35% since then. We note from Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.48 million.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ETRN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Instantly ETRN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.09 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.41% year-to-date, but still down -4.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is -8.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.54, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ETRN is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Equitrans Midstream Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.11 percent over the past six months and at a -48.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -22.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -35.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $367.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Equitrans Midstream Corporation to make $388.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.30%.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.30 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 6.30% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.07% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares, and 88.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.68%. Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock is held by 438 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.47% of the shares, which is about 45.3 million shares worth $369.65 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.70% or 41.94 million shares worth $342.2 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 17.06 million shares worth $139.19 million, making up 3.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held roughly 12.18 million shares worth around $99.41 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.