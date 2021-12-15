EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $663.13, and it changed around -$21.87 or -3.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.77B. EPAM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $725.40, offering almost -9.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $322.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.38% since then. We note from EPAM Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 551.19K.

EPAM Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended EPAM as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EPAM Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.22 for the current quarter.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) trade information

Instantly EPAM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 719.56 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 85.05% year-to-date, but still up 11.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) is -1.23% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $787.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EPAM is forecast to be at a low of $710.00 and a high of $840.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) estimates and forecasts

EPAM Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.61 percent over the past six months and at a 38.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 34.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $964.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect EPAM Systems Inc. to make $1.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.10%. EPAM Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 23.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 28.50% per year for the next five years.

EPAM Dividends

EPAM Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.45% of EPAM Systems Inc. shares, and 93.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.66%. EPAM Systems Inc. stock is held by 883 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.00% of the shares, which is about 5.1 million shares worth $2.91 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 8.09% or 4.59 million shares worth $2.62 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.51 million shares worth $773.67 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $609.62 million, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.