Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A -127.52% Decline

In today’s recent session, 0.47 million shares of the Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) have been traded, and its beta is 2.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.23, and it changed around -$0.41 or -4.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.39B. ERF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.91, offering almost -18.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.58% since then. We note from Enerplus Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Enerplus Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ERF as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enerplus Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.5 for the current quarter.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) trade information

Instantly ERF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.77 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 207.99% year-to-date, but still down -9.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is -4.74% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ERF is forecast to be at a low of $10.85 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -127.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Enerplus Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.89 percent over the past six months and at a 1,014.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.90%.

ERF Dividends

Enerplus Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 17 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 1.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.35% of Enerplus Corporation shares, and 57.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.37%. Enerplus Corporation stock is held by 228 institutions, with Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.03% of the shares, which is about 14.89 million shares worth $119.11 million.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with 4.70% or 11.6 million shares worth $92.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 3.21 million shares worth $20.0 million, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held roughly 1.74 million shares worth around $13.88 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.