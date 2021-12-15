Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE: ELVT): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 1.0 million shares of the Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.83, and it changed around -$0.15 or -5.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.21M. ELVT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.90, offering almost -73.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.3% since then. We note from Elevate Credit Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 380.06K.

Elevate Credit Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ELVT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Elevate Credit Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) trade information

Instantly ELVT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.42 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.31% year-to-date, but still down -7.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) is -13.62% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELVT is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $5.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) estimates and forecasts

Elevate Credit Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.59 percent over the past six months and at a -151.72% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -130.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $99.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Elevate Credit Inc. to make $108.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $94.16 million and $90.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.60%. Elevate Credit Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 46.70% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -1.22% per year for the next five years.

ELVT Dividends

Elevate Credit Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.33% of Elevate Credit Inc. shares, and 53.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.72%. Elevate Credit Inc. stock is held by 74 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.39% of the shares, which is about 1.48 million shares worth $5.27 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.83% or 1.29 million shares worth $4.6 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.79 million shares worth $2.83 million, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $1.49 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.