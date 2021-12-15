Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.28 million shares of the Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.35, and it changed around -$1.81 or -3.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.87B. DT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.13, offering almost -37.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.88% since then. We note from Dynatrace Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Dynatrace Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DT as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dynatrace Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) trade information

Instantly DT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 65.42 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.85% year-to-date, but still down -7.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) is -21.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DT is forecast to be at a low of $75.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -71.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) estimates and forecasts

Dynatrace Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.09 percent over the past six months and at a 3.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $220.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Dynatrace Inc. to make $233.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Dynatrace Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 116.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

DT Dividends

Dynatrace Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.70% of Dynatrace Inc. shares, and 95.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.25%. Dynatrace Inc. stock is held by 554 institutions, with Thoma Bravo, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 29.65% of the shares, which is about 84.3 million shares worth $4.92 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.39% or 18.16 million shares worth $1.06 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 5.6 million shares worth $327.24 million, making up 1.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.93 million shares worth around $288.15 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.