Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 2.17 million shares of the Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.52, and it changed around -$0.18 or -6.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $622.21M. DHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.58, offering almost -121.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.55, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.19% since then. We note from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DHC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

Instantly DHC has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.91 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.83% year-to-date, but still down -10.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is -26.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.01, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DHC is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -98.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Diversified Healthcare Trust share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.28 percent over the past six months and at a -89.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 46.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -214.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $354.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to make $360.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $394.34 million and $384.91 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.30%. Diversified Healthcare Trust earnings are expected to increase by -58.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3.20% per year for the next five years.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 8.40 per year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.36% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares, and 80.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.88%. Diversified Healthcare Trust stock is held by 305 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 18.63% of the shares, which is about 44.4 million shares worth $185.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 15.15% or 36.11 million shares worth $150.95 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 15.87 million shares worth $53.79 million, making up 6.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 11.15 million shares worth around $43.49 million, which represents about 4.68% of the total shares outstanding.