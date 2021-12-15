Chimerix Inc.â€™s (CMRX): Have You Analyzed Stockâ€™s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $5.97, and it changed around -$0.13 or -2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $536.70M. CMRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.57, offering almost -93.8% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $4.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.95% since then. We note from Chimerix Inc.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 995.97K.

Chimerix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CMRX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chimerix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) trade information

Instantly CMRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.53 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 8.58%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently up 23.60% year-to-date, but still down -4.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) is -2.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CMRX is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -268.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -134.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) estimates and forecasts

Chimerix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -27.02 percent over the past six months and at a -137.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 189.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 783.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Chimerix Inc. to make $39.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3,464.30%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.50%.

CMRX Dividends

Chimerix Inc.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.70% of Chimerix Inc. shares, and 62.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.66%. Chimerix Inc. stock is held by 179 institutions, with Opaleye Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.79% of the shares, which is about 5.03 million shares worth $31.14 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.68% or 4.93 million shares worth $30.54 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.23 million shares worth $13.81 million, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.06 million shares worth around $16.51 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.