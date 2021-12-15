Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.45, and it changed around -$13.63 or -17.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.90B. CRNC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $139.00, offering almost -115.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $66.56, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -3.27% since then. We note from Cerence Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 486.39K.

Cerence Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CRNC as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cerence Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) trade information

Instantly CRNC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -17.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 79.67 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.29% year-to-date, but still up 1.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) is -25.65% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $119.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRNC is forecast to be at a low of $91.00 and a high of $165.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -156.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) estimates and forecasts

Cerence Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.55 percent over the past six months and at a -7.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -13.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $94.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Cerence Inc. to make $100.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Cerence Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -118.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

CRNC Dividends

Cerence Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.56% of Cerence Inc. shares, and 103.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.73%. Cerence Inc. stock is held by 464 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.29% of the shares, which is about 4.35 million shares worth $418.28 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.62% or 3.71 million shares worth $356.33 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.5 million shares worth $144.16 million, making up 3.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $157.66 million, which represents about 3.77% of the total shares outstanding.