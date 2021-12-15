Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -93.4%

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $222.34, and it changed around -$18.66 or -7.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.17B. CVNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $376.83, offering almost -69.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $219.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.32% since then. We note from Carvana Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Carvana Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended CVNA as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Carvana Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Instantly CVNA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 274.35 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.61% year-to-date, but still down -8.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is -18.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $367.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVNA is forecast to be at a low of $225.00 and a high of $430.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -93.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Carvana Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.76 percent over the past six months and at a 32.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -250.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 114.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Carvana Co. to make $3.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.53 billion and $1.83 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 110.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 74.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -58.00%.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.84% of Carvana Co. shares, and 113.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.33%. Carvana Co. stock is held by 617 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.13% of the shares, which is about 7.72 million shares worth $2.33 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 9.02% or 7.62 million shares worth $2.3 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.29 million shares worth $690.07 million, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $548.73 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.