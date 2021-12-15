Can Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.21, and it changed around -$1.76 or -4.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.37B. BIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $73.23, offering almost -73.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $41.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.07% since then. We note from Big Lots Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 827.77K.

Big Lots Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended BIG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Big Lots Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) trade information

Instantly BIG has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.14 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.68% year-to-date, but still down -6.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is -13.20% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIG is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $63.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) estimates and forecasts

Big Lots Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.31 percent over the past six months and at a -20.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -119.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.32 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Big Lots Inc. to make $1.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.90%. Big Lots Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 161.40% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -3.19% per year for the next five years.

BIG Dividends

Big Lots Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 03 and March 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.84 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.84% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.90% of Big Lots Inc. shares, and 106.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.72%. Big Lots Inc. stock is held by 375 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 16.32% of the shares, which is about 5.31 million shares worth $350.65 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 14.54% or 4.73 million shares worth $312.48 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 2.14 million shares worth $123.02 million, making up 6.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $73.07 million, which represents about 3.40% of the total shares outstanding.