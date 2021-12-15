Birks Group Inc. (AMEX: BGI) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Birks Group Inc. (AMEX:BGI) were traded, and its beta was 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.26, and it changed around -$0.82 or -16.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.00M. BGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.77, offering almost -105.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.22% since then. We note from Birks Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 539.56K.

Birks Group Inc. (AMEX:BGI) trade information

Instantly BGI has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.30 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 396.51% year-to-date, but still down -17.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Birks Group Inc. (AMEX:BGI) is 47.92% down in the 30-day period.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) estimates and forecasts

BGI Dividends

Birks Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 25.

Birks Group Inc. (AMEX:BGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 61.47% of Birks Group Inc. shares, and 2.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.69%. Birks Group Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.19% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.3 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.68% or 72674.0 shares worth $0.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.