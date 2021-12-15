BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 10.55 million shares of the BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) were traded, and its beta was 0.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.19, and it changed around -$0.11 or -1.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $652.58M. BLU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.84, offering almost -20.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.25% since then. We note from BELLUS Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.63 million.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Instantly BLU has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.84 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 167.65% year-to-date, but still up 39.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) is 16.67% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLU is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -144.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

BELLUS Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 141.59 percent over the past six months and at a -68.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.00%.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.41% of BELLUS Health Inc. shares, and 71.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.39%. BELLUS Health Inc. stock is held by 60 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.34% of the shares, which is about 4.97 million shares worth $15.45 million.

Artal Group S.A., with 6.06% or 4.75 million shares worth $14.77 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 70040.0 shares worth $0.43 million, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 38028.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.