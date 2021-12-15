1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.25, and it changed around -$0.44 or -1.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.52B. FLWS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.61, offering almost -78.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.39, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.63% since then. We note from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 435.18K.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) trade information

Instantly FLWS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.27 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.42% year-to-date, but still down -18.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) is -36.75% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLWS is forecast to be at a low of $34.30 and a high of $61.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -174.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -54.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) estimates and forecasts

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.57 percent over the past six months and at a -14.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $295.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. to make $980.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.50%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 100.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

FLWS Dividends

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 26 and January 31.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.21% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares, and 82.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 122.89%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stock is held by 251 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.99% of the shares, which is about 5.17 million shares worth $142.62 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.88% or 2.91 million shares worth $80.37 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Amplify Online Retail ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.55 million shares worth $42.84 million, making up 4.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Online Retail ETF held roughly 1.47 million shares worth around $40.5 million, which represents about 3.97% of the total shares outstanding.