Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.88 million shares of the Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) were traded, and its beta was 3.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.76, and it changed around -$1.12 or -8.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $665.82M. YELL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.24, offering almost -19.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.93% since then. We note from Yellow Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 912.41K.

Yellow Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended YELL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yellow Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) trade information

Instantly YELL has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.24 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 188.04% year-to-date, but still up 2.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) is -0.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YELL is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) estimates and forecasts

Yellow Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 89.60 percent over the past six months and at a -14.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 26.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 59.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.29 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Yellow Corporation to make $1.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.18 billion and $1.16 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.13%.

YELL Dividends

Yellow Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.08% of Yellow Corporation shares, and 50.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.78%. Yellow Corporation stock is held by 130 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.47% of the shares, which is about 3.32 million shares worth $18.74 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.24% or 2.17 million shares worth $12.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.39 million shares worth $9.08 million, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $6.65 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.