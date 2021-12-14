Why Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TMX) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2021

In today’s recent session, 4.23 million shares of the Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TMX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.04, and it changed around $7.63 or 20.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.55B. TMX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.00, offering almost -22.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.4% since then. We note from Terminix Global Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 773.06K.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TMX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Terminix Global Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TMX) trade information

Instantly TMX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 20.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.67 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.66% year-to-date, but still down -1.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TMX) is -7.86% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMX is forecast to be at a low of $44.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) estimates and forecasts

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.11 percent over the past six months and at a 52.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $531.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Terminix Global Holdings Inc. to make $479.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $512 million and $460 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.80%. Terminix Global Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -84.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 19.00% per year for the next five years.

TMX Dividends

Terminix Global Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Terminix Global Holdings Inc. shares, and 101.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.57%. Terminix Global Holdings Inc. stock is held by 366 institutions, with Janus Henderson Group PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.71% of the shares, which is about 15.4 million shares worth $641.56 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 11.21% or 13.58 million shares worth $565.92 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 7.1 million shares worth $295.9 million, making up 5.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 6.16 million shares worth around $256.79 million, which represents about 5.09% of the total shares outstanding.