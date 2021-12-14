Why Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.53, and it changed around $0.28 or 0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.08B. HTHT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.53, offering almost -76.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.7% since then. We note from Huazhu Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Huazhu Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HTHT as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Huazhu Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Instantly HTHT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.00 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.50% year-to-date, but still down -6.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) is -24.05% down in the 30-day period.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Huazhu Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.54 percent over the past six months and at a 88.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 52.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $526.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Huazhu Group Limited to make $619.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $478.33 million and $356.84 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 73.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.30%. Huazhu Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by -228.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 28.97% per year for the next five years.

HTHT Dividends

Huazhu Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 24.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.27% of Huazhu Group Limited shares, and 50.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.90%. Huazhu Group Limited stock is held by 357 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.38% of the shares, which is about 33.92 million shares worth $1.56 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 4.62% or 15.08 million shares worth $691.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 28.93 million shares worth $1.3 billion, making up 8.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $123.89 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.