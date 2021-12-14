Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.96 million shares of the Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.30, and it changed around -$1.03 or -30.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $177.12M. VIOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.99, offering almost -725.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.75, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -19.57% since then. We note from Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 177.05K.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VIOT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Viomi Technology Co. Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) trade information

Instantly VIOT has showed a red trend with a performance of -30.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.58 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.34% year-to-date, but still down -26.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) is -48.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VIOT is forecast to be at a low of $20.39 and a high of $60.51. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2530.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -786.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) estimates and forecasts

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.36 percent over the past six months and at a -55.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $179.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Viomi Technology Co. Ltd to make $290.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $229.09 million and $294.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.40%.

VIOT Dividends

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 25.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.13% of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd shares, and 36.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.06%. Viomi Technology Co. Ltd stock is held by 34 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.27% of the shares, which is about 0.45 million shares worth $4.04 million.

FIL LTD, with 1.17% or 0.41 million shares worth $3.72 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 65233.0 shares worth $0.51 million, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund held roughly 53440.0 shares worth around $0.42 million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.