Trip.com Group Limited’s (TCOM): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 1.38 million shares of the Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.64, and it changed around $0.56 or 2.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.71B. TCOM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.19, offering almost -76.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.92% since then. We note from Trip.com Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.73 million.

Trip.com Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended TCOM as a Hold, whereas 21 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Trip.com Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.79 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.64% year-to-date, but still down -5.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is -18.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $236.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TCOM is forecast to be at a low of $180.97 and a high of $290.89. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1034.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -605.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Trip.com Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.36 percent over the past six months and at a 169.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 29.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 120.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $877.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited to make $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $479.44 million and $798.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 83.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.00%. Trip.com Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by -149.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.50% per year for the next five years.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.93% of Trip.com Group Limited shares, and 70.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.41%. Trip.com Group Limited stock is held by 663 institutions, with Norges Bank Investment Management being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.52% of the shares, which is about 54.3 million shares worth $1.83 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.09% or 45.18 million shares worth $1.6 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 14.58 million shares worth $516.96 million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held roughly 6.98 million shares worth around $247.38 million, which represents about 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.