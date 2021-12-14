TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.63 million shares of the TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) were traded, and its beta was -5.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.93, and it changed around $0.17 or 9.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.38M. TOMZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.50, offering almost -236.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.56% since then. We note from TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) trade information

Instantly TOMZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9900 on Monday, 12/13/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.77% year-to-date, but still up 12.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is 53.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.2 day(s).

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.60%.

TOMZ Dividends

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.04% of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. shares, and 3.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.94%. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.40% of the shares, which is about 0.23 million shares worth $0.67 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.84% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.41 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 82446.0 shares worth $0.24 million, making up 0.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 58422.0 shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.35% of the total shares outstanding.